3 labourers killed as prime mover ploughs through them on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Three labourers were killed and another was injured as a prime mover ploughed through them on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsarai upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Alamgir Hossain alias Alam, 45, Md Shafiqul Islam, 42, from Pabna and Md Masud Mia, 35, from Brahmanbaria, police said adding that the identity of the injured person could not be ascertained immediately.

The ill-fated persons along with 15 other workers were assigned for the installation of a new gas pipeline beside the highway, said Sohel Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jorarganj Highway Police Station.

The Chattogram-bound speedy prime mover from Dhaka ploughed through the workers when they were working beside the highway at Talbaria area around 7:45am, said the OC.

The police official assumed that the driver of the prime mover might have been drowsy as the vehicle veered off the highway and hit the workers.

Locals rushed the four seriously injured workers to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared the three dead, said the OC adding that the injured person was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Police seized the prime mover but could not arrest the driver and helper as they fled the scene immediately after the accident.