3 labourers die as truck hits three-wheeler

Three labourers were killed and two others injured as a truck rammed an autorickshaw on ​​the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila yesterday.

The deceased are Saikat, 35, Zahidul Islam, 37, and Mokbil, 65.

Quoting locals, Amjad Hossain, duty officer of Kaliakoir Police Station, said the accident took place in Square area around 5:40am when the workers were going to work by the autorickshaw.

Three passengers of the three-wheeler died on the spot while fire service and locals rescued two injured persons -- Abbas, 65, and Ramzan, 50 -- and took them to Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital.

Sohrab Hossain, duty officer of Kaliakoir Fire Service, said both fire service and police were present at the scene.

The truck was seized but its driver managed to flee, police said.