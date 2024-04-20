Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:13 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:14 AM

3 killed as truck hits 2 bikes in Rajshahi

Three people were on two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a sand-laden truck in the Muraripur area of Rajshahi's Paba upazila last evening.

The victims are Asif Iqbal, 19, Tajul Islam, 25, and Suit, 31, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent quoting Akbar Ali, OC of Damkura Police Station.

The accident occurred at 5:00pm.

Asif and Suit died on the spot, while Tajul succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Two other pillion riders on the motorcycles were admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

