3 killed in Tangail road crashes

Three people, including two college students, were killed in two separate road accidents in Nagarpur and Ghatail upazilas in Tangail today.

In Nagarpur, two college students died on the spot when the motorcycle carrying them collided head-on with a truck on Sheikh Hasina Bridge in the Kederpur area due to dense fog and poor visibility in the early hours.

The deceased Shakil Ahmed, 19, of Shunshi village and Masum Miah, 19, of Kolmaid village, are both first-year students at Saturia Sayed Kalu Shah College in the adjacent Manikganj district.

Jasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Nagarpur Police Station, said that police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee.

Their bodies were handed over to their families after completion of necessary legal procedures, he said.

In Ghatail upazila, a passenger of a human haulier was killed when the vehicle collided with a motorbike at Dhalapara in the morning.

Md Ali, 70, of Jaipata village, was seriously injured after the accident and died on the way to the Ghatail Upazila Health Complex.

Abdul Kuddus, in charge of the Dhalapara Police Outpost, said the victim's body was handed over to his family.