3 killed in Sunamganj road accident due to thick fog

Three people were killed in Sunamganj after a pickup truck hit a roadside tree amid dense fog this morning.

The deceased were identified as Asab Uddin, 50, Nurul Haque, 45, and Abdul Karim, 57, reports our Sylhet correspondent quoting Abdur Rakib, officer-in-charge of Joykolosh Highway Police Station in Sunamganj.

The accident took place on the Sylhet-Sunamganj regional highway in Borokapon area of Chhatak upazila at 7:00am, the OC said.

"A Sylhet-bound pickup truck transporting fish smashed into a roadside tree after its driver lost control of the vehicle due to poor visibility.

"Of the deceased, two died on the spot while another died at Koitok Health Complex while undergoing treatment," said the OC, adding that another injured is being treated at the hospital.

Police recovered the truck, the OC added.