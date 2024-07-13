3 killed in road crashes

Three people were killed and nine others injured in two separate road crashes in Jashore's Bagherpara upazila yesterday.

The deceased are Mohammad Siddique Sheikh, 50, of South Srirampur village of the upazila, Sabuj Hossain, 42, of Rajabari village of Nandail upazila in Mymensingh, and Tarek Sardar, 35, of Baga village under Keshabpur upazila of Jashore.

Mritunjoy Biswas, officer-in-charge of Tularampur Highway Police Station, said the collision occurred in Dakshin Srirampur area around 7:30am, when a Jashore-bound truck hit five people on the side of the Jashore-Narail road before plunging into a ditch.

Siddique died on the spot and four others were injured. The injured were taken to Jashore General Hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, in another accident, Sabuj Hossain died on the spot and six others were injured when two pickups collided head-on in Karimpur area of the upazila on Jashore-Narail road around 11:30am.

Of the injured, four were taken to Jashore General Hospital and two others to Narail Sadar Hospital, where Tarek Sardar died while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

The bodies were handed over to their respective family members.