3 killed in road accidents in Brahmanbaria, Munshiganj

Three Motorcyclists were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Brahmanbaria and Munshiganj today.

In Brahmanbaria, two people died and five others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the Basudeb union of Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased are Mahibul Islam Chanchal, 38, of Madhyapara area of Brahmanbaria town, and Shaheen Chowdhury, 48, of Nayanpur village of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, said Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station. Both of them were on the motorcycle.

Quoting locals, the police said the accident occurred around 11:30am when the motorcycle, traveling towards Akhaura, collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near the railway cabin area in Kodda. The crash threw both vehicles to the side of the road, leaving the two dead on the spot.

Later, the locals transported the injured auto-rickshaw driver and passengers to the nearby Akhaura Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Brahmanbaria 250 Bedded General Hospital for autopsy, the OC said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing into a bridge railing in the Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj this afternoon.

The deceased, Sohan Sheikh was the son of Abu Bakkar Sheikh of Jashlong village of the upazila.

Ansar Uzzaman, in charge of the Dighirpar police outpost, said the accident occurred at around 12:30pm on the Basiya Bari Bridge in the Tongibari Bazar area. Sohan died on the spot.