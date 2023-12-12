3 killed as private cars collide head-on in Purbachal

Three people died and four were injured as two private cars collided on the 300 feet road in Purbachal this morning.

The accident occurred near Bhuiyabari Bridge in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila around 10:00am today.

Police were not been able to identify the victims immediately.

Quoting witnesses, Abir Hossain, additional superintendent of Police in Narayanganj, confirmed the details, saying, "A car heading from Kanchan to Dhaka lost control due to one of its tyres bursting, crossed over into oncoming traffic, and collided head-on with another car from Dhaka."

Seven injured individuals were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital by police and fire service personnel.

The Additional SP said, "Three of them were declared dead upon arrival. Another one is in critical condition."