3 killed in pickup, dump truck collision

UNB, Naogaon
Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:44 AM
Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a dump truck and a pickup on Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Manda upazila of Naogaon yesterday.

The victims are Akram Hossain, 45, of Goalpara village of Naogaon Sadar upazila, Rajon Islam, 35, of the same village, and Rabiul Islam, 40, of Baludanga Bus Stand area, said Manda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mozammel Haque Kazi.

Quoting locals, OC Mozammel said the pickup carrying workers was heading towards Rajshahi around 9:30pm, when it collided with a speeding dump truck coming from the opposite direction.

One person died on the spot. Several others were taken to a local hospital, where two others died.

The bodies of the deceased were kept at Manda Upazila Health Complex, added the OC.

