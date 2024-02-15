3 killed as lorry hits auto-rickshaw in Rangamati

Three people were killed and three others suffered injuries in a collision between a lorry and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Rangamati-Chattogram highway in Rangamati Sadar upazila this morning.

The accident took place in the morning around 9:35am at Shalbagan area under Sadar upazila.

Among the three deceased, two were identified as Nabir Hossain and Md Hafiz, while details about the third deceased and the injured was not immediately available.

Quoting witnesses, police said a Chattogram-bound lorry, engaged in road repair, rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, causing both vehicles to plunge into a roadside ditch, leaving one dead on the spot and five others critically injured.

The injured were taken to Rangamati Sadar Hospital where the physicians declared two of them dead.

Additional Police Superintendent of Police in Rangamati Md Maruf Ahmed confirmed the deaths, adding that fire service personnel visited the spot.

Legal procedures in this matter were underway, he said.