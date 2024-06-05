3 killed in Khulna road accident

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 07:48 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 07:56 PM

Three people were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an engine-driven rickshaw-van in Paikgacha upazila of Khulna this morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Ismail, 60, the van driver.

The identities of two other deceased who were the motorcycle riders are yet to be known.

Obaidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Paikgacha Police Station, said the accident happened around 10:00am near a bridge.

Police seized both the vehicles. The bodies were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

