3 killed in Habiganj road accident

Three passengers of a battery-run easy bike were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision with a pickup in Habiganj's Chunarughat today.

The deceased were identified as Sufia Begum, 40, of Umednagar Elata of Habiganj town, Tanim Miah, 22, of Durgapur village of the upazila, and Tamanna Akhter, 25, of Ramshree village.

Sub-Inspector of Chunarughat Police Station Alaul Haque said an easy bike was going to Chunarughat. On the way, in Chanbhanga area, it collided head-on with a pickup around 12:30pm, leaving six persons injured.

The injured were taken to Habiganj 250-bed District Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared three dead.

Later, the injured were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition for better treatment.

Police seized both the vehicles from the spot, SI added.