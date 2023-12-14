Accidents & Fires
BSS, Habiganj
Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:58 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3 killed in Habiganj road accident

BSS, Habiganj
Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:53 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:58 PM

Three passengers of a battery-run easy bike were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision with a pickup in Habiganj's Chunarughat today.

The deceased were identified as Sufia Begum, 40, of Umednagar Elata of Habiganj town, Tanim Miah, 22, of Durgapur village of the upazila, and Tamanna Akhter, 25, of Ramshree village.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sub-Inspector of Chunarughat Police Station Alaul Haque said an easy bike was going to Chunarughat. On the way, in Chanbhanga area, it collided head-on with a pickup around 12:30pm, leaving six persons injured.

The injured were taken to Habiganj 250-bed District Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared three dead.

Later, the injured were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition for better treatment.

Police seized both the vehicles from the spot, SI added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

মন্ত্রীরা মানসম্মান খুইয়ে দেশে-বিদেশে অপপ্রচার চালাচ্ছেন: রিজভী

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, আওয়ামী লীগের মন্ত্রীরা ৭ জানুয়ারি আরেকটি জালিয়াতির নির্বাচন করার জন্য বিরোধী দলকে নিষ্ঠুরভাবে দমনের পাশাপাশি মিথ্যাচার চালাচ্ছেন। নির্বাচন...

২১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ঘুরে দাঁড়াচ্ছে শ্রীলঙ্কা, এখনো হিমশিম খাচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification