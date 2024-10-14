3 killed as gas cylinder of bus explodes at Lakshmipur filling station

At least three people were killed and 20 others injured when a gas cylinder of a bus exploded during refueling at a station in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Suman Hossain, Md Yusuf Mia and his brother Hridoy Hossain. They hailed from Sadar upazila's Charmonsha and Banchanagar areas respectively.

Ten of the injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said that the explosion occurred around 2:00am at Green Life Filling Station in Muktiganj area when a Ramgati-bound bus of Meghna Paribahan was refuelling.

The blast left three people dead on the spot and injured 20 others.

Ranajit Kumar, station officer of local Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD), said on information, two firefighting units went to the spot and recovered three bodies and rescued the injured.

The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital.

According to Kumar, the accident occurred due to the use of a substandard gas cylinder.

Dr Joynal Abedin, resident medical officer of Sadar Hospital, said that the bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy while 10 injured to Dhaka for better treatment.