3 killed freak gas explosion in Keraniganj

At least three people were killed after a bus hit a parked rickshaw van, which in turn crashed into a kitchen of a roadside eatery leading to an explosion in Dhaka's Keraniganj this evening.

The incident took place around 7:30pm in the Ramerkanda area of Keraniganj, Sohrab Al Hossain, Keraniganj Model Police Station confirmed to The Daily Star.

All the deceased were inside the eatery. They died as the rickshaw van hit a gas cylinder causing the explosion and fire, he added.

The identities of the deceased could not be known.

Shahjahan Miah, duty officer of Fire Service Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said firefighters recovered three bodies from the spot.

Two firefighting units doused the blaze around 8:50pm.