Tue Jun 18, 2024 07:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 07:56 PM

3 killed in crashes in Dhaka

At least three people, including a teen, were killed in crashes in the capital today.

Of them, Shipu Das, 15, was a student of Badda High School, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Shipu and another boy his age were riding a cycle in Badda around 3:30pm when a rickshaw hit the cycle and he fell on the road and got run over by a car.

He was taken to DMCH where doctors declared him dead.

In a separate incident, two men were killed and three others injured when a car crashed into a tree in front of Bangabandhu International Convention Center around 12:30am.

The deceased are Sayem Reza Rabbi, 28, of Mirpur Mazar Road, and Rasel Gazi, 30, of Mirpur-1 Colony, said Jahirul Islam, sub-inspector of Kafrul Police Station.

Three other passengers in the car got injured.

Two of the injured were admitted to DMCH and another to a private hospital, said Jahirul.

