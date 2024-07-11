3 killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide

At least three people, including a child, were killed in separate incidents of landslides in Cox's Bazar today.

The deceased are Laila Begum, 35, of South Muhuripara under Jhelongjha union of Sadar upazila, Jamila Begum, 30, of ABC Ghona area under Cox's Bazar's Ward 6, and Md Hasan, 10, son of Md Saiful, of Sikdar Bazar area of Ward 7, said police.

Several other areas of the municipal town also experienced landslides as a result of downpours that began on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently till yesterday night.

Laila's daughter, Yesmin Akhter, said her mother was having lunch with her two-year-old brother, Junaid, in the afternoon when suddenly a hill collapsed and earth crashed through their kitchen roof, leaving the two critically injured.

Both were rushed to Cox's Bazar General Hospital where Laila was declared dead. Junaid was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile in the ABC Ghona area, Dolon Achariya, senior station officer of Cox's Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said Jamila was in the kitchen when a huge chunk of mud collapsed onto their house located at the base of a hill.

Locals rescued and took her to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

In the Sikdar Bazar area, 10-year-old Hasan got buried under an earthen wall that collapsed due to a landslide in the area, said the fire service official.

Hasan died on the spot.

Local fire service officials said they are warning people about landslides via loudspeakers and trying to evacuate people living on hill slopes.

Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office recorded 334mm rainfall between 6:00pm Wednesday and 6:00pm yesterday, said Assistant Meteorologist Abdul Hannan.

Meanwhile at Saikatpara under the Kolatoli area of Cox's Bazar, a girl remained missing and her six family members were injured when a hill collapsed on their house around 7:30pm yesterday, Gura Mia, a local, said.

Firefighters were working to rescue the girl, Mim, daughter of Mohammad Selim of the area, he added.