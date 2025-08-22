3 killed as car crashes on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Three people were killed, and another was injured when a car overturned after hitting a guardrail in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila early yesterday

The incident took place around 5:50am in the Shologhor area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of Srinagar Fire Station, told The Daily Star.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the guardrail, causing it to overturn," he said, adding that firefighters carried out the rescue operation.

Abu Naeem Siddique, officer-in-charge of Hashara highway police station, said two were killed on the spot. They were Arman Hossain, 25, of Uttar Badda in the capital, and Tanzir Ahmed, 27, of Badda.

Doctors declared Rumana Akter Raichha, 20, of Puratan Kochukhet area of Dhaka, dead after she was taken to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex.

Robin, who was injured in the incident, returned home after receiving primary treatment at the hospital, the OC added.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after autopsies at Dhaka Medical College morgue.