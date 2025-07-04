3 killed in bus-truck collision in Pabna

Three people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck on the Dhaka-Pabna highway in Shanthia upazila of Pabna this morning.

Two of the deceased were Md Abed Ali, 38, of Shantipur village and Monsur Ali, 40, of Ataikula village in Shanthia, and the other man remains unidentified.

The accident took place at Purbo Banogram around 5:30am as the night coach Pabna Express was heading to Pabna from Narayanganj, said Md Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Madhpur Highway Police Station.

When a Dhaka-bound truck was coming from the opposite direction, the bus collided head on with the vehicle, the OC said.

He also said that driver of the bus was driving in a drowsy state and was therefore unable to control the steering properly.

Three people died on the spot while 10 people were injured. All the victims were the passengers of bus.

The victims were admitted to Pabna General Hospital.