3 killed as bus, truck collide in Sirajganj

Three people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Bangabandhu Bridge area of Sirajganj early today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Quader Jilani said a Dhaka-bound passenger bus from Sirajganj hit a truck from behind near pillar No. 13 of the bridge around 5:30 am.

Three passengers of the bus died on the spot, Jilani said.

"Traffic was halted for about an hour after the accident. The vehicular movement resumed after police removed the vehicles," the OC said.

The bodies were sent to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital for autopsy.