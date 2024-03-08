3 killed as bus overturns in Faridpur

Three people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus overturned in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur early today.

One of the deceased was identified as Shafikul Islam Suruj, 45, of Pannduria village in Santhia upazila of Pabna.

Abu Saeed, assistant sub-inspector of Bhanga Highway Police, said that the other two deceased are yet to be identified.

The accident happened in Babnatala Bus Stand area on Dhaka-Barishal highway in the upazila.

On information, members of Bhanga Fire Service and the highway police rushed to the scene, rescued the injured, and admitted them to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.

The bodies were taken to the police station, said Bhanga Fire Service Station Manager Abu Zafar.

The Dhaka-bound bus named Imran Travels that left Barishal last night lost control and overturned on the road, leaving two people dead on the spot, he added.