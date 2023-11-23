3 killed as bus hits human hauler in Demra

Three people were killed and three others injured when a bus hit a human hauler in Dhaka's Demra area this morning.

Identities of the deceased -- one male and two females -- could not be known immediately.

A bus rammed the human hauler on Demra Staff Road around 9:00am, leaving six passengers of the human hauler injured, said Officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station Zohirul Islam.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared three of them dead, the police official said.

Both vehicles were seized, the OC said.

Two of the injured were identified as Shamim, 37, and Moinuddin, 30.