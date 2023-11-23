Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 23, 2023 11:16 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 11:59 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3 killed as bus hits human hauler in Demra

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 23, 2023 11:16 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 11:59 AM

Three people were killed and three others injured when a bus hit a human hauler in Dhaka's Demra area this morning.

Identities of the deceased -- one male and two females -- could not be known immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A bus rammed the human hauler on Demra Staff Road around 9:00am, leaving six passengers of the human hauler injured, said Officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station Zohirul Islam.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared three of them dead, the police official said.

Both vehicles were seized, the OC said.

Two of the injured were identified as Shamim, 37, and Moinuddin, 30.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নির্বাচন বানচালের চেষ্টা করলে পরিণতি ভালো হবে না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচন বানচালের চেষ্টা করলে পরিণতি ভালো হবে না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘এটুকু বলতে পারি, এবারের নির্বাচন কেন—আওয়ামী লীগের আমলে প্রত্যেকটা নির্বাচন অবাধ-নিরপেক্ষ হয়। এবারে আমি বারবার নির্দেশও দিয়েছি, জনগণের ভোটের অধিকার আমার ভোট আমি দেবো, যাকে খুশি তাকে দেবো। এই...

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

আবারও ইসরায়েলি জাহাজ আটকের হুমকি হুতিদের, ড্রোন হামলা ঠেকাল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

১ ঘণ্টা আগে