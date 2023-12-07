3 killed as bus collides with human haulier in Jhalakathi

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a human haulier and a bus in Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as human haulier driver Jasim Hawlader, 45, of Barisal Sadar upazila, Razib Khan and Surovi Khanam, 35, of Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila, our Pirojpur correspondent reports quoting police.

Witnesses said a Patuakhali's Kuakata-bound bus of Bepary Paribahan from Dhaka collided with the human haulier at Zero Point on Barishal-Kuakata road around 4:40pm.

The accident left Jasim and Razib dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Barisal, where doctors declared Surovi dead.

Witnesses alleged that the accident happened as the bus went to the wrong side and collided with the human haulier, but police could not confirm it.

Md Mohitul Islam, additional superintendent (‍sadar circle) of police in Jhalakathi, confirmed that three people died in the accident.

Confirming the deaths, Md Murad Ali, officer-in-charge of Nalchity Police Station, said police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.