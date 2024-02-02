Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:29 PM

3 killed after being hit by train in Tangail

Three people, including a child, were killed when a train hit them in Tangail's Kalihati upazila tonight.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting witnesses, Mohammad Toyob, assistant sub-inspector of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound bus malfunctioned and stopped near the Bangabandhu Bridge East link road in Analiabari area around 8:30pm.

The incident happened when some passengers of the bus were roaming around the rail line while the bus was being repaired. A train hit the three and left them dead on the spot, said the SI without specifying more details on how the incident took place.

He said the adult victims were male aged between 30 to 35 and the child was 6/7 years old.

