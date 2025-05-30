3 killed, 6 hurt in truck-easy bike collision in Panchagarh

Three people were killed and six others injured when a truck collided head-on with an easy bike in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh yesterday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4:00pm in the Pakuritola area on the Boda-Debiganj highway, as the victims were returning home after visiting a relative's body.

The deceased were identified as Shyamoli Rani, 30, Debsri Rani, 7, and Bharsha Rani, 35.

The injured include Ajay Kumar Roy, 55; Parbati Rani, 37; Khoka Babu, 50; Bimola, 50; Sourav, 11; and the easy bike driver Provat Kumar, 40 — all from Debiganj upazila.

Ajay and Parbati are currently undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, while the others were released after primary treatment.

Debiganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Prabir Kumar Sarker said the victims were returning from Bhaulaganj village when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit their easy bike, leaving several critically injured.

Locals rushed the victims to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex. Shyamoli Rani died shortly after being put in an ambulance, Debsri Rani died en route to Rangpur, and Bharsha Rani succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The truck fled the scene immediately after the crash. Preparations are underway to file a case, said the police official.