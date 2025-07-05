3 killed, 4 hurt in truck-easy bike collision in Chuadanga

Three people, including the driver of a battery-run easy bike, were killed and four others injured after a fuel-laden truck collided head-on with the easy bike in Chuadanga's Sadar upazila.

"The identities of the three deceased are yet to be ascertained," Chuadanga Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khaledur Rahman told The Daily Star.

"Among the dead are one woman and two men. Legal procedures are underway," he said.

The accident took place last night in front of the BGB-6 Battalion at Jafarpur in Chuadanga.

The OC said a fuel-laden truck was heading towards Jhenaidah from Chuadanga. Meanwhile, an easy bike coming from Sarojganj towards Chuadanga collided head-on with the tanker near the Jafarpur BGB Battalion, leaving several passengers critically injured. Four of the injured were rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared two dead. Another person died on the spot.

Al Imran Jewel, doctor at the emergency department of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said the three bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue, and two of the injured are currently receiving treatment.

The condition of one of them is critical, he added.