3 killed, 3 hurt in road accidents

Students block road in protest after peer dies in Cumilla

Three people were killed and three others injured in road accidents in three districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Cumilla, an 11th-grader died after being hit by a pickup in Daudkandi.

The victim -- Mim Akter from Lalpur in Titas upazila -- was standing beside Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Hasanpur Shahid Nazrul Islam Degree College, said Daudkandi Highway Police Station OC Shahinoor Islam.

Students blocked the road in protest. They withdrew the blockade after assured them of bringing those responsible for her death to book.

In Munshiganj, a man was killed and two others were injured after a bus hit a motorcycle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria.

Mojibur Rahman Nadim, 24, from Dhaka's Dakhkhin Khan, died on the spot Sabbir Hossen, 22, and Rabin, 20, were admitted to a nearby health complex.

In Dinajpur, a motorcyclist was killed and his daughter injured after an oncoming truck hit them in Ghoraghat.

The deceased -- Bazlur Rashid, 56 -- was from Khalshi village in the upazila.

Trisha Moni was taken to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, said Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station.