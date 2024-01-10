3 killed, 3 hurt in road accidents

Three people were killed and three others injured in road accidents in three districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Munshiganj, a man was killed and two others were injured after a bus hit a motorcycle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria upazila.

Mojibur Rahman Nadim, 24, from Dakhkhin Khan in Dhaka died on the spot, said Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost in-charge Humayun Kabir.

Sabbir Hossen, 22, and Rabin, 20, were admitted to a nearby upazila health complex, said police.

In Dinajpur, a motorcyclist was killed and his daughter injured after an oncoming truck hit them in Ghoraghat.

The deceased -- Bazlur Rashid, 56 -- was from Khalshi village in the upazila.

Trisha Moni was taken to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, said Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station.

In Cumilla, an 11th-grader died after being hit by a pickup van in Daudkandi.

The victim -- Mim Akter from Lalpur in Titas upazila -- was standing beside Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Hasanpur Shahid Nazrul Islam Degree College, said Daudkandi Highway Police Station OC Shahinoor Islam.

The college students kept the road blocked until police assured them of bringing those responsible for her death to book.