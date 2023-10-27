3 killed, 10 hurt in Mohakhali high-rise fire

At least three people died after a fire broke out at the Khawaja Tower, a 14-storey commercial building on Bir Uttam AK Khandaker Road in Dhaka's Mohakhali, yesterday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as engineer Rafiqul Islam, 65, who used to work on the 13th floor, and Aklima Rahman, 33, and Hasna Hena, 27, both of whom worked at offices of internet service providers (ISP) on the ninth floor.

Hasna fell from the ninth floor as she was climbing down the side of the building, grabbing a cable, said Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station.

He added that she was declared dead on arrival after being taken to Metropolitan Medical Centre in the area.

Fire service recovered Aklima's body from the 11th floor around 12:30am.

Meanwhile, Rafiqul, who was initially rescued in an unconscious state around 11:40pm, was later declared dead when he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 12:15am, said a fire service official.

Speaking to journalists at the spot around 12:00am today, Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "Ten people have been rescued from the building so far.

"Although the fire has been brought under control, it is taking time to douse the flames completely because of the presence of flammable objects like batteries and cables inside the building."

The official mentioned that the building was not fully equipped with fire protection systems. "There were fire extinguishers on some of the floors, but those were not adequate for the building."

The fire service DG said the fire was initially suspected to have originated from a short circuit.

"Some say the fire started on the fourth floor, while others say it started on the 11th. We will know for certain after an investigation," he said.

Rozina Akter, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, said they were informed of the fire at 4:58pm and reached the scene at 5:07pm.

Eleven fire engines responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control at 7:30pm.

The army, navy, and air force joined forces with the fire service to combat the blaze, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Our correspondent from the spot reported that thick black smoke was billowing from the 12th floor of the building.

Many on the 12th floor could be seen breaking windows to let out the smoke, while others went to the roof to escape the fire.