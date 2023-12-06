3 killed, 1 hurt in road accidents

Three people were killed and another was injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondent and a news agency.

UNB from Chattogram adds, a truck driver and his assistant were killed and another was injured in a collision between a stone-carrying truck and a dump truck in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram.

The deceased are dump truck driver Rubel, 26, and his assistant Jahangir Alam, 28, from Jhiltoli area in Fatikchhari.

Injured truck driver Nur Mia was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said OC Adil Mahmud of Nazirhat Highway Police Station.

In Gazipur, a worker of TM Wet and Dry Processing Limited was killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of BRTC in Salna area.