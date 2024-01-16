3 injured as microbus hits divider on Bangabandhu Tunnel approach road

Three people including a member of Bangladesh Navy were injured as a speeding microbus hit a road divider on the approach road of the Bangabandhu tunnel under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram this morning.

The incident took place around 8:10am amid dense fog, said police.

Anwara Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohel Ahmed said, "The microbus hit the road divider running over the navy member, who was on-duty on the spot during the accident.

"On information, they were rescued and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment," the OC said.