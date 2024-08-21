Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 11:06 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:30 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3 injured in Dhanmondi residential building fire

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 11:06 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:30 PM
Screengrab

A fire that broke out on the eighth floor of a 12-storey residential building on road no. 5 of Dhanmondi this morning has been brought under control after 45 minutes.

Six firefighting units brought the fire under control around 11:15am, Lima Khanam, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Fire service

The fire started around 10:30am.

Three people were injured in the fire, according to fire service. 

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় প্লাবিত ফেনী, উদ্ধারে যাচ্ছে সেনাবাহিনী-কোস্টগার্ড

মুহুরি, কহুয়া ও সিলোনিয়া নদীর পানি বিপৎসীমার অনেক ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হচ্ছে। 

৬ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বিসিবি থেকে পদত্যাগ করেছেন পাপন, নতুন সভাপতি ফারুক

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification