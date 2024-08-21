3 injured in Dhanmondi residential building fire

A fire that broke out on the eighth floor of a 12-storey residential building on road no. 5 of Dhanmondi this morning has been brought under control after 45 minutes.

Six firefighting units brought the fire under control around 11:15am, Lima Khanam, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters told The Daily Star.

Photo: Fire service

The fire started around 10:30am.

Three people were injured in the fire, according to fire service.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.