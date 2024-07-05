3 injured in AC blast at Ctg mall

Three people were injured in an AC explosion at a shopping mall in Chattogram city today.

One of the injured had his leg severed due to the explosion, according to police.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Panchlaish Police Station Sub-inspector Rezaul Karim said two electricians were repairing the central air conditioning system of KBH Plaza, a four-storey shopping mall at Probartak.

"All of a sudden, an explosion occurred around 11:30am, leaving the two electricians and a passerby injured," he said. "A passerby, who was standing in front of the shopping mall, had his leg severed," said the SI.

The injured were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, with the pedestrian later transferred to a private hospital.

The shopping mall was closed due to the weekly holiday at the time of the incident.