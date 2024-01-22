3, including mother and child, killed in Mymensingh road accident

Three people including a woman and her child were killed and four others injured when a truck rammed batter-run autorickshaw on Mymensingh-Tangail highway in Muktagachha upazila of Mymensingh this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hasina Khatun, 35, and her three-year-old daughter, Adiba, and Mrinal Chandra Das, 65, all passengers of the three-wheeler, reports our local correspondent quoting Chand Mia, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Muktagacha Police Station.

The trio died on the spot in the accident which took place around 2:45pm in Vabtirmor area, the OC added.

The injured were first taken to Muktagachha Upazila Health Complex. Two of them later were transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the police official also said.