3 hurt as car crashes into pedestrians

A car hit a group of pedestrians near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka yesterday afternoon, injuring three.

The accident occurred in front of the airport's third terminal around 1:30pm.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Nearby pedestrians quickly came to assist the injured persons.

Ershad Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Airport Police Station said three men were injured, with two sustaining broken legs and one minor head injury.

The car was being driven by its owner, Mustafizur Rahman, who was detained at the scene, the OC said.

According to Mustafizur, a front tire burst caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Police have seized the car.