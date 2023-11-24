3 hurt as bus catches fire on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

At least three people were injured as a bus caught fire at the Dhaleswari toll plaza on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj.

Fire officials believed the fire started due to overheating of the engine.

On information, a team of Sirajdikhan Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes, reports our Munshiganj correspondent quoting Sirajdikhan Fire Service in-charge Badal Rahman.

Photo: Collected

"We were told by the staffers of the toll plaza that the fire started because of the engine overheating. We also think that it was the reason for the fire."One of the injured has been sent to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

Eyewitnesses said that around 12:15pm, a Kuakata-bound bus from Dhaka caught fire at the Munshiganj end of the Dhaleswari toll plaza of the expressway.

The passengers got down from the bus immediately.

Photo: Collected

Munshiganj Roads and Highways Executive Engineer Dewan Abul Kashem Mohammad Nahin Reza said, "Three people were burnt in the incident."

However, their identities could not be confirmed till the filing of the report around 2:45pm.

Infrastructure of the toll plaza was damaged in the fire, Reza said.