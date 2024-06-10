Accidents & Fires
UNB, Sylhet
Mon Jun 10, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 11:34 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3 feared dead in Sylhet landslide

UNB, Sylhet
Mon Jun 10, 2024 11:29 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 11:34 AM

Three members of a family are feared dead as a large chunk of mud collapsed on a house in the Chamelibag residential area of Sylhet city this morning.

Members of the fire service and police are conducting rescue operations.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station, said, on information, a police team went to the spot around 8:00am and was trying to rescue them.

Heavy downpours for the past few days have caused flooding in several areas of the district.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ভুয়া তথ্যে এনআইডি: আজিজের ২ ভাইয়ের বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত করবে ইসি

২০১৯ সালে এনআইডি কার্ডে ছবিও পরিবর্তন করেছিলেন হারিস। তৎকালীন সেনাপ্রধান জেনারেল (অব.) আজিজ আহমেদ এই ছবি পরিবর্তনের জন্য সুপারিশ করেছিলেন।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সিলেটে টিলাধসে নিখোঁজ ৩

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification