3 feared dead in Sylhet landslide

Three members of a family are feared dead as a large chunk of mud collapsed on a house in the Chamelibag residential area of Sylhet city this morning.

Members of the fire service and police are conducting rescue operations.

Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station, said, on information, a police team went to the spot around 8:00am and was trying to rescue them.

Heavy downpours for the past few days have caused flooding in several areas of the district.