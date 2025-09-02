3 of a family killed as truck hits motorcycle in Pabna

Three members of a family were killed as a truck hit their motorcycle at Chokchokia in Pabna's Faridpur upazila this morning.

The deceased were Sohel Rana, 30, his wife Aulia Khatun, 25, and their daughter Sumaiya Khatun, 7, of Chorpara village in Chatmohar upazila.

The incident took place when the three were returning home around 10:00am, said Hasnat Zaman, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Police Station.

He also said that Sohel was riding the motorbike, with his wife and daughter as pillion passengers.

When they reached Chokchokia, a truck bound for Shahzadpur hit their bike, leaving Aulia and Sumaiya dead on the spot and Sohel injured, the OC added.

OC Hasnat said, "On information, we went to the scene and recovered bodies of Aulia and Sumaiya and took Sohel to Pabna General Hospital. But later he succumbed to his injuries around noon."

Police managed to seize the truck, but its driver and helper fled the scene, he added.