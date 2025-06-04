3 of a family killed as microbus hits parked truck

Three members of a family were killed and three others injured when a microbus collided with a parked truck on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway yesterday.

The deceased are Amjad Mandal, 60, and his sons Ratul Mondal, 25, and Atul Mondal, 14, from Kamarchar area in Sherpur Sadar upazila.

Amjad Mandal, who lived with his family in Badda, Dhaka, was involved in the construction business. Yesterday morning, he rented a microbus to travel to his village home in Sherpur to celebrate Eid with his family.

The injured -- Maksuda Begum, 55, wife of Amjad, their daughter-in-law Maryam Begum, 25, and driver Nazmul, 40, -- were admitted to Tangail General Hospital.

Maksuda's daughter and Maryam's two children, who were also in the vehicle, escaped unhurt.

Basail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Jalal Uddin said the microbus was travelling from Dhaka to Sherpur when the driver lost control near the Karatipara Bypass area of Basail upazila. The vehicle then crashed into a truck at around 9:00am.

Three passengers died on the spot, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. The bodies were handed over to their family members after legal formalities were completed.

Injured Maryam Begum said her father-in-law Amjad and husband Ratul were the family's earning members. "Now there is only darkness ahead for the family," she said.