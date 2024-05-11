Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat May 11, 2024 02:19 PM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 02:34 PM

Accidents & Fires

3 of a family killed in Faridpur road accident

Photo: Collected

Three members of a family died this morning after a truck crushed their motorcycle in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur.

The deceased are Abul Kashem Sheikh, 40, his son Morsalin Sheikh, 8, and his younger brother Nazmul Sheikh, 35, reports our local correspondent quoting Abdula Al Baki, sub-inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

"The accident took place in the Hamirdi area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway. All three on the motorcycle were injured," the SI said.

One of them died while being taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, said the SI, adding that two other died while being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital from the health complex.

