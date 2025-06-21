3 of a family killed in bus-auto-rickshaw collision in Barguna

The critically injured newborn girl and her father were being treated at hospital

Three people, including the mother of a newborn, were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Patuakhali-Kuakata highway in Barguna's Amtali upazila today.

The victims are Mosaddeka Begum, 24, of Baloibunia village under Golkhali union of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, her father Azizul Haque, 65, and her mother-in-law Khaleda Begum, 50, said police.

The critically injured infant, the child's father and Mosaddeka's husband Zahidul Islam, and the auto-rickshaw driver Ohab Gazi were being treated at Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, said Md Ariful Islam Arif, officer-in-charge of Amtali Police Station.

He said Zahidul was taking his two-day-old daughter to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital for a check-up along with his wife, mother, and father-in-law on an auto-rickshaw.

When the three-wheeler reached Keowabunia Secondary School in Amtali around 1:30pm, a Kuakata-bound bus from Patuakhali rammed into it. Two died on the spot and three were injured, the OC added.

When Mosaddeka, her child, Zahidul, and the auto-rickshaw driver were were taken to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, doctors declared Mosaddeka dead.

Talking to reporters from his hospital bed, Zahidul said, "We were on our way to consult a doctor for our newborn daughter. The reckless Ikra Paribahan bus rammed into our auto-rickshaw. My mother and father-in-law died on the spot, and later my wife passed away at the hospital."

OC Ariful said the bus has been seized, but the driver and his helper managed to flee.