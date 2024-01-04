3 of a family including 2 children killed in Thakurgaon boiler explosion

An 11-year-old girl, her mother, and her 12-year-old cousin were killed when the boiler of a rice mill exploded in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Dipti Das, 40, wife of Sagar Das, her daughter Puja Das, and Sagor's nephew Palak Das, said Talha bin Zasim, an official of Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Sagor was injured in the incident, the fire service official said.

Station Officer of Thakurgaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Sorowar Hossain, quoting locals, told The Daily Star that the rice mill is situated about 80 yards south of the Thakurgaon-Baliadangi road.

The family were nearby when the boiler exploded around 9:30am, and were hit by the debris from the boiler. The three died on the spot.

Sagor was taking treatment at a local hospital.