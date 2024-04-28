3 of a family die from electrocution

A woman, her son and daughter died from electrocution yesterday after they came in contact with a torn yet live electric cable of Rural Electrification Board's supply line.

The incident took place in Dhalmara village under Neamoti union in Barishal's Bakerganj upazila around 12:15pm.

The deceased were identified as Sonia Begum, 31, her son Salman Molla, 5, and daughter Rezeena Akter, 12.

Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bakerganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.

"On information, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies. The incident will be investigated and legal action will be taken to this end," the OC said.

Contacted, Mohammad Saifur Rahman, UNO of Bakerganj upazila, said, "The live power line was passing over the garden of the victim's house. A live cable was torn and lying in the water beside a lemon tree. The baby boy went to collect a lemon that fell in the water and got electrocuted. His mother and sister also got electrocuted while trying to save him."

"The deputy general manager of REB visited the spot. They are investigating the incident. Strict action must be taken if this happens due to negligence," the UNO added.

Locals alleged that REB officials fled from the area instead of coming to the spot after being informed about the incident.

Subas Chandra Das, assistant general manager of Palli Vidyut Samiti-1 of Bakerganj zonal office, said two teams have been formed to investigate the incident and submit the probe report by Sunday. Action will be taken after receiving the report, he added.

He, however, declined to comment regarding the locals' allegation.

The upazila administration has given financial assistance to the family of the deceased.