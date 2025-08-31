3 drown in Narayanganj, Kurigram

Of them, 2 children drowned in a Narayanganj canal

At least three people drowned in Narayanganj and Kurigram districts today.

In Narayanganj, two children drowned in a canal near their house in Sonargaon upazila this afternoon.

The victims are Nusaiba Akter, 4, daughter of Shah Ali; and Yamin Mia, 5, son of Salauddin Mia -- both residents of Chengakandi. They were cousins, said police.

The incident took place around 2:30pm today in the Chengakandi village in Baradi union, said Rashedul Hasan Khan, inspector (investigation) of Sonargaon Police Station.

According to locals and police, the children were playing in the yard when they suddenly went missing. Family members started searching for them. Later, a woman fetching water from the nearby canal spotted Yamin's body floating on the canal and raised the alarm.

Locals then recovered the bodies.

As the families of the victims did not file any complaint, the bodies were handed over for burial without autopsy, Inspector Rashedul said.

In Kurigram, a youth drowned while fishing in the Brahmaputra river today.

The deceased, Biplob Rahman, 29, was a resident of Satghori village under Chilmari upazila, said police.

Police and locals said Biplob went to the Bhattrapara area in the river for fishing around 2:00pm. He fell into the river while casting net and was swept away by strong currents.

His body, entangled with the fishing net, was recovered a kilometre away from the spot nearly after an hour, said Chilmari River Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Imtiaz.

An unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.