3 die as bike crashes into parked lorry

Three young men were killed when the motorcycle carrying them crashed into a parked lorry in Sylhet's Zakiganj upazila late Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, 36, Redwan Hossain, 26, and Manjur Hossain, 24. They were all from the upazila's Barothakuri village.

It was raining when the accident occurred in the village at 11:45pm, Jabed Masud, officer-in-charge of Zakiganj Police Station said, quoting witnesses.

When the victims were returning home on a motorcycle, the vehicle crashed into a lorry parked on the road near a local brickfield, he added.

"Two of them died on the spot while the third victim died on the way to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy," the OC said.

The police will take the necessary legal steps if the victims' families lodge any complaints, the police official said.

Following this incident, seven people have lost their lives in motorcycle crashes in the upazila in the 15 days leading up to Saturday, reports UNB.

Crashes often recur on Zakiganj-Sylhet road as trucks, tractors, three-wheelers, buses and other small vehicles are parked on the road at night, said locals.