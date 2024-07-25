3 die as 2 motorcycles collide in Brahmanbaria

Three people died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the Charpara area of Jindapur of Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria yesterday evening.

Mahabub Alam, officer-in-charge of Nabinagar Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The deceased were identified as Sabbir,20, son of Selim Mia from Baira village in Muradnagar Upazila, Rabbi, 21, son of Hafez Mia from Jindapur village, and Piyas, son of Kadir Member from Malai village in Jindapur Union.

Police and locals said Sabbir was on his way to Nabinagar on his motorcycle when he collided head-on with Rabbi's motorcycle near the Charpara Bridge around 7:30pm.

Sabbir died on the spot, while Rabbi and Piyas succumbed to their injuries en route to Cumilla General Hospital, added the OC.