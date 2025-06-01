3 college students killed in bus-bike collision in Magura

Three college students were killed today when the motorcycle carrying them collided head-on with a bus in Abalpur municipality of Magura Sadar upazila.

The victims are Robin, 22, of Hajipur village, Jisan Uddin, 18, of Laxmikol village, and Sajim Molla, 22, of Kashiadanga village of Sadar upazila, said police.

They were second-year HSC students of Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Government College in Magura, said Siddhanta Saha, officer-in-charge of Ramnagar Highway Police Station.

The accident happened on the Magura highway near Abalpur area around 5:30pm.

Mamun Molla, a witness, said the three were heading towards Ichakhada Bazar from Itkhola Bazar on a motorcycle. When Robin, the rider, tried to overtake a bus, he lost control and collided head-on with a local bus coming from the opposite direction.

Robin and Sajim died on the spot, while Jisan was sent to Magura Sadar Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead, said OC Siddhanta.

Police have seized the bus involved in the accident but its driver managed to flee.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue.