3 children killed after being hit by microbus in Kushtia

Locals stage protest by blocking Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway

Three children, aged between 11 and 12, were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a microbus on the Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway in Kushtia's Khoksha upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Mim, 12, Tanzila, 11, and Bithi, 12, our local correspondent reports quoting Kushtia Highway Police Station's Sub-Inspector Harunur Rashid.

The accident occurred in Shimulia area around 7:00am when the children were returning home after taking lesson on reciting the Quran at Shimulia Kuthipara Jame Mosque.

A Kushtia-bound microbus from Dhaka overturned on the road after hitting the children, who were crossing the regional highway, said the SI quoting eyewitnesses and locals.

Mim died on the spot, while Tanzila and Bithi were declared dead after they were taken to Khoksha Upazila Health Complex, the SI, said adding that two others, Fatema and Sadia, were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, locals blocked the highway around 10:00am in protest, causing significant traffic congestion.

Officer-in-Charge of Kushtia Highway Police Station Akul Chandra Bishwash confirmed the news and said, "The blockade by locals caused severe traffic congestion on the highway. We are working to control the situation. Hopefully, we will be able to get the situation under control soon."