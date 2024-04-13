3 children drown while bathing in Jamuna and Teesta rivers

Three children, including two siblings, drowned while they were bathing in the rivers in Jamalpur and Kurigram today.

The deceased were identified as Minhaj Uddin, 10, and his younger brother Minal Mia, 8, sons of Azahar Mia of Jarultala area of ​​Belgacha union of Jamalpur's Islampur; and Sohag Islam, 10, son of Jahangir Alam of Khitab Khan village of Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

Minhaj and Minal drowned in the Jamuna river while they were bathing with their grandmother around noon, Sumon Talukder, officer-in-charge of Islampur Police Station, told our local correspondent.

Locals found their bodies floating in the river and recovered, the OC also said.

In Kurigram, 10-year-old Sohag, a class four student, died by drowning while taking a bath with some local children this afternoon, said Rajarhat Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman.

Sohag's uncle Ibrahim Alam said that a diving team of Rangpur Fire Service Station recovered the body.

An unnatural death case was lodged with the police station, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.