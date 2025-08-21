3 children drown in Panchagarh

Three children drowned in different villages in Panchagarh Sadar and Atwary upazilas yesterday.

The victims are Abdullah Adnan, 2, son of Jahirul Islam of Futkipara village in Sadar upazila; Munni Ara, 14, daughter of Sujan Islam of Chuchuli Pateswary village, and a Class 8 student of Tangan Barrage Girls' High School; and Mohon Chandra Roy, 4, son of Anik Chandra Roy of Mondolerhaat village in Atwary upazila, said police.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Panchagarh Police Station Abdullah Hil Zaman said Adnan was playing in the courtyard of their house. After he went missing, family members started searching for him and later found his body floating in a pond adjacent to the house.

Locals rescued him and took him to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

In Atwary upazila, Officer-in-Charge of Atwary Police Station Rafiqul Islam Sarker said Munni went to take a dip in a pond near her house at Chuchuli Poteswary village in the afternoon along with several other girls from the locality. As she did not know how to swim, she drowned.

Hearing screams of other girls present, family members and neighbours rescued her in an unconscious state and took her to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead.

Mohon was playing in the courtyard of his house in the afternoon when he went missing. Family members later found him in a ditch adjacent to the house.

He too was taken to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Separate unnatural death (UD) cases were filed with the respective police stations, police said.