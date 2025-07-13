3 children drown in Netrokona, Mymensingh

At least three children drowned to death in separate incidents in Netrokona and Mymensingh districts today.

In Netrokona, an 18-month-old child, Javed, son of Sagar Mia, drowned in a water-filled pit on a roadside in Pogla village under Pogla union of Kalmakanda upazila in Netrokona this afternoon.

According to family and police, the incident occurred around 3:00pm. Javed's mother let him play outside the house in the yard while doing household chores.

When she did not see him for a while, family members began frantically searching for him.

Eventually, they found his body floating in a rainwater-filled pit on the side of the road near their house.

Family members and neighbours took him to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Lutfor Rahman said, "Upon receiving the news, a police team was dispatched to the hospital. Further legal procedures are underway."

In Mymensingh, the bodies of two children were recovered from a waterbody in Sadar upazila this morning, a day after they went missing.

The victims are Rezwan Ahmed, 5, son of Asaduzaman Rubel, and Mohammad Hossain, 4, son of Arif Robbani. Both were residents of Dapunia Kawalti village in the upazila, said police.

Quoting family members, Md Sebirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station said the children had been playing in their courtyard yesterday morning. When they did not return home, family members conducted a search but could not find them.

Around 10:00am today, locals found children's shoes floating in a nearby waterbody. Later, their bodies were recovered.

Police initially suspect that the children might have fallen into the waterbody while playing on its banks.

On information, police visited the spot. The bodies were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, added the OC.

An unnatural death case was filed with the police station.

[Our correspondents from Netrokona and Jamalpur contributed to this report.]